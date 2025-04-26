Saturday, April 26, 2025
Pakistan open for ‘neutral, transparent and credible investigation’ into Pahalgam terror attack: PM Shehbaz Sharif

By: Agencies

Islamabad, April 26: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed the country’s readiness to participate in any “neutral, transparent and credible” investigation into the Pahalgam terror attack which has brought both countries on the verge of an all-out confrontation. PM Shehhaz made this offer while addressing the passing out parade at the Pakistan Military Academy (PML) in Kakul, Abbottabad.

“Pakistan is open to participate in any neutral, transparent and credible investigation,” he said terming India’s allegations of Pakistan’s involvement in cross-border terrorism that led to the tragic Pahalgam incident, as baseless.

“Our eastern neighbour continues a pattern of exploitation, levelling baseless allegations and false accusations without credible investigation and verifiable evidence. The recent tragedy in Pahalgam is yet another example of this perpetual blame game which must come to a grinding halt,” he said.

Referring to India’s decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), PM Shehbaz said that water is a national interest of Pakistan and the country’s lifeline. He warned that any attempt to stop or divert the river waters will be responded to with full force and might.

“Let there be no doubt at all, its availability would be safeguarded at all cost and under all circumstances. Any attempt to stop, reduce or divert the flow of water belonging to Pakistan under Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) would be responded to with full force and might,” he said.

The Pakistani PM stated that Islamabad has always condemned terrorism and has been the frontline state against it. “Pakistan has always condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Pakistan is a frontline state against terrorism. We have suffered 90,000 casualties and economic losses exceeding $600 billion,” he said.

Shehbaz said that the country’s armed forces are “ready and capable” to defend its territorial sovereignty and integrity. “Our valiant armed forces remain fully capable and prepared to defend the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity against any misadventure as clearly demonstrated by measured, yet resolute response to India’s reckless incursions in February 2019,” he said.

Pakistan’s offer to an open investigation into the Pahalgam incident opens a small door of possible de-escalation in tensions between the two bordering nuclear-armed archrivals. In the past, Pakistan and India have conducted a joint-investigation into the 2016 Pathankot attack. But the practice yielded no results that would convince New Delhi in terms of credibility and transparency.

