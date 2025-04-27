Sunday, April 27, 2025
NATIONAL

Civilian shot by gunmen succumbs, 10 terrorist houses demolished in Kashmir

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

Srinagar, April 27 : A social activist, who was shot at by unknown gunmen in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

Police said the 45-year-old civilian, identified as Gh Rasool Magray, was shot at by unknown gunmen near his home in the Kandikhas area on Saturday.

Magray received bullet injuries to his abdomen and left wrist and was rushed to Handwara hospital, where he died during treatment.

The political affiliation of the slain social activist is not known, and police are trying to ascertain the exact reason that led to the murder of the civilian.

Meanwhile, continuing its massive crackdown on terrorists and terror links, security forces demolished another house belonging to a terrorist in Chotipora village of Bandipora district.

The terrorists whose houses have been demolished so far include Lashkar-e-Taiba’s Adil Hussain Thoker, Zakir Ahmad Ganai, Amir Ahmad Dar and Asif Sheikh, Shahid Ahmad Kuttey, Ahsan ul Haq Amir, Jaish-e-Mohammed’s Amir Nazeer Wani, Jameel Ahmad Sher Gojri, The Resistance Front’s Adnan Safi Dar and Farooq Ahmad Tedwa.

According to security officials, Ahsan ul Haq trained in Pakistan in 2018 and recently “infiltrated” into the Valley; Lashkar commander Shahid Ahmad Kuttay has been involved in many anti-national activities; and Zakir Ahmad Ganie was under surveillance for alleged involvement in multiple terror-related activities.

Officials said Farooq Ahmad Tedwa has been operating from Pakistan. Thoker is suspected to be directly involved in Tuesday’s attack.

A police spokesperson has said the demolitions and the searches are aimed at dismantling the terror ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir.

So far, 10 demolitions of terrorists’ houses in Kashmir have been done after the April 22 terror attack in Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives.

The houses of Asif Sheikh and Adil Hussain Thoker, the two local terrorists responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack, were demolished by the security forces two days ago.

Eight other demolitions were done in Ganderbal, Bandipora, Shopian, Anantnag, Kulgam and Pulwama. So far, 175 suspects have been detained for questioning in the Pahalgam terror attack.

–IANS

Previous article
Army Hospital performs its first minimally invasive glaucoma surgery
Next article
Former ISRO Chief Kasturirangan to be cremated with full state honours in Bengaluru today

Related articles

NATIONAL

SC to hear on Monday PIL seeking release of elderly, terminally ill convicted prisoners

New Delhi, April 27 :The Supreme Court is slated to hear on Monday a public interest litigation (PIL)...
NATIONAL

‘Mann Ki Baat’: PM Modi describes significance of April-May in India’s freedom struggle

New Delhi, April 27 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reflected on the significance of the months...
NATIONAL

Punjab Police bust weapon-smuggling module with Pakistan links

Chandigarh, April 27: Punjab Police on Sunday said they have busted a weapon-smuggling module with links to Pakistan...
NATIONAL

CPI(M) expels 3-time MP for objectionable behavior towards woman colleague

Kolkata, April 27: The CPI(M) in West Bengal has expelled three-time Lok Sabha member, Bansa Gopal Chowdhury, from...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

SC to hear on Monday PIL seeking release of elderly, terminally ill convicted prisoners

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 27 :The Supreme Court is slated...

‘Mann Ki Baat’: PM Modi describes significance of April-May in India’s freedom struggle

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 27 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi...

Punjab Police bust weapon-smuggling module with Pakistan links

NATIONAL 0
Chandigarh, April 27: Punjab Police on Sunday said they...
Load more

Popular news

SC to hear on Monday PIL seeking release of elderly, terminally ill convicted prisoners

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 27 :The Supreme Court is slated...

‘Mann Ki Baat’: PM Modi describes significance of April-May in India’s freedom struggle

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 27 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi...

Punjab Police bust weapon-smuggling module with Pakistan links

NATIONAL 0
Chandigarh, April 27: Punjab Police on Sunday said they...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge