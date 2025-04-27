Sunday, April 27, 2025
NATIONAL

Punjab Police bust weapon-smuggling module with Pakistan links

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

Chandigarh, April 27: Punjab Police on Sunday said they have busted a weapon-smuggling module with links to Pakistan and arrested a man from Amritsar.

Seven pistols, four cartridges, and Rs 1.5 lakh have been seized from the accused.

“Acting on a specific tip-off, Counter Intelligence Amritsar busts an illegal weapon smuggling module with links to Pakistan and arrests Abhishek Kumar from Amritsar, recovering 7 pistols, including 5 pistols of .30 bore and 2 Glock 9mm pistols, 4 live cartridges (.30 bore), and Rs 1,50,000 from his possession,” Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav wrote on X.

He said Australia-based Jassa, who, in close collaboration with Pakistan-based smugglers, orchestrated the smuggling of illegal arms and ammunition through the Indo-Pakistan border with the help of his local associates Jodhbir Singh, alias Jodha, and Abhishek Kumar.

Preliminary investigation reveals that Abhishek Kumar and Jodhbir Singh are also involved in hawala transactions, indicating their connection to a broader network engaged in criminal activities.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered in Amritsar.

Further investigation is underway to apprehend other associates and unearth all backward and forward linkages, DGP Yadav added.

Meanwhile, under the ongoing anti-drug campaign ‘Yudh Nashiyan Virudh’, Moga Police, with the help of the district administration, on Saturday demolished four illegally constructed houses of notorious drug smugglers in Daulewala village of Moga.

The action was conducted under the supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police (Moga) Ajay Gandhi. The demolished houses, illegally built on government land, belonged to drug smugglers — Paramjit Singh, Lakhwinder Singh, Boota Singh and Rajwinder Kaur — involved in multiple criminal cases registered under the IPC and the NDPS Act.

Senior Superintendent of Police Gandhi warned the drug smugglers to stop their illegal activities or face similar action. The action taken by the district police was appreciated by villagers led by sarpanch Sukwhinder Singh, who praised the government for their concerted efforts to curb drug trafficking. The villagers also thanked the district administration for taking action against the drug smugglers.

–IANS

Previous article
CPI(M) expels 3-time MP for objectionable behavior towards woman colleague
Next article
‘Mann Ki Baat’: PM Modi describes significance of April-May in India’s freedom struggle

Related articles

NATIONAL

SC to hear on Monday PIL seeking release of elderly, terminally ill convicted prisoners

New Delhi, April 27 :The Supreme Court is slated to hear on Monday a public interest litigation (PIL)...
NATIONAL

‘Mann Ki Baat’: PM Modi describes significance of April-May in India’s freedom struggle

New Delhi, April 27 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reflected on the significance of the months...
NATIONAL

CPI(M) expels 3-time MP for objectionable behavior towards woman colleague

Kolkata, April 27: The CPI(M) in West Bengal has expelled three-time Lok Sabha member, Bansa Gopal Chowdhury, from...
NATIONAL

Rush at Attari border as Pak nationals return amid visa suspension after Pahalgam attack

New Delhi, April 27: Following the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that left 26 dead,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

SC to hear on Monday PIL seeking release of elderly, terminally ill convicted prisoners

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 27 :The Supreme Court is slated...

‘Mann Ki Baat’: PM Modi describes significance of April-May in India’s freedom struggle

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 27 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi...

CPI(M) expels 3-time MP for objectionable behavior towards woman colleague

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, April 27: The CPI(M) in West Bengal has...
Load more

Popular news

SC to hear on Monday PIL seeking release of elderly, terminally ill convicted prisoners

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 27 :The Supreme Court is slated...

‘Mann Ki Baat’: PM Modi describes significance of April-May in India’s freedom struggle

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 27 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi...

CPI(M) expels 3-time MP for objectionable behavior towards woman colleague

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, April 27: The CPI(M) in West Bengal has...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge