Monday, April 28, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

Nearly 800 people stranded in East Sikkim following sudden snowstorm evacuated

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

Gangtok, April 28: As many as 800 people stranded between Tsomgo Lake and Thegu in East Sikkim following a sudden snowstorm and hail were successfully evacuated, officials said on Monday.

The joint efforts of the Sikkim Police and the Indian Army ensured the rescue of hundreds of tourists and locals caught in the unexpected turn of weather. The authorities confirmed that the stranded individuals were safely brought to secure areas and no casualties or major injuries were reported.

The sudden snowstorm and hail on Sunday afternoon led to treacherous road conditions, making it difficult for vehicles to move. Rescue teams worked swiftly, providing immediate assistance and arranging temporary shelters for those affected. In view of the heavy snowfall, Nathula Pass has been closed to tourists, and no permits for travel to the area were issued on Monday.

Officials stated that the decision was taken considering the dangerous road conditions and the safety of visitors. On Sunday as well, several tourist vehicles near Nathula had to be evacuated with the help of the Sikkim Police and local residents after unexpected snowfall blocked the roads.

Authorities said such preventive measures were crucial to avoid any untoward incidents. Meanwhile, the weather department has issued a warning that the state may receive more rainfall in the next few days and the authorities have issued a warning for the tourists who are willing to visit the East Sikkim localities.

The administration has suspended tourism activity in Eastern Sikkim for the next few days and depending on weather conditions, the suspension will be lifted. Earlier on Friday, more than 1,000 tourists were evacuated in various locations in North Sikkim due to continuous heavy rainfall and landslides.

Landslides had occurred at Munshithang on the Lachen Chungthang road, previously affected by a glacial lake outburst flood, as well as in Lema and Bob on Lachung Chungthang road, on the other side of Chungthang.

The relentless rainfall has led to flood-like conditions across parts of North Sikkim, severely impacting road connectivity and travel safety. The authorities have been working to restore the proper connectivity in various parts of northern Sikkim.

IANS

Previous article
Assault on Kashmiriyat, values enshrined in Constitution: J&K Dy CM moves resolution on Pahalgam attack
Next article
SC issues notice on plea to regulate explicit content on social media, OTT platforms

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Financial crisis hit Bangladesh as banks stop circulating new currency

Dhaka, April 28: Bangladesh is grappling with an economic crisis under the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus,...
NATIONAL

Govt objects to BBC’s Pahalgam coverage, terming terrorists as ‘militants’

New Delhi, April 28: The Central government has written a formal letter to the BBC, conveying India's ‘strong...
Economy

India-Pakistan tensions: History shows Sensex bounced back stronger after every conflict

Mumbai, April 28: Even as tensions between India and Pakistan rise once again following the barbaric Pahalgam terror...
NATIONAL

Guwahati to experience heavy rainfall all day today; several areas face power outage, flooding

Guwahati, April 28:  Guwahati woke up to a power outage on the morning of Monday, as heavy rainfall,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Financial crisis hit Bangladesh as banks stop circulating new currency

INTERNATIONAL 0
Dhaka, April 28: Bangladesh is grappling with an economic...

Govt objects to BBC’s Pahalgam coverage, terming terrorists as ‘militants’

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 28: The Central government has written...

India-Pakistan tensions: History shows Sensex bounced back stronger after every conflict

Economy 0
Mumbai, April 28: Even as tensions between India and...
Load more

Popular news

Financial crisis hit Bangladesh as banks stop circulating new currency

INTERNATIONAL 0
Dhaka, April 28: Bangladesh is grappling with an economic...

Govt objects to BBC’s Pahalgam coverage, terming terrorists as ‘militants’

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 28: The Central government has written...

India-Pakistan tensions: History shows Sensex bounced back stronger after every conflict

Economy 0
Mumbai, April 28: Even as tensions between India and...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge