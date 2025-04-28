Monday, April 28, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

SC issues notice on plea to regulate explicit content on social media, OTT platforms

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

New Delhi, April 28: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine a plea seeking directions to the government to take immediate and decisive action to regulate explicit content on social media and OTT platforms.

A bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and A.G. Masih issued a notice to the Centre, observing that the petition raised an issue of “important concern” with regard to the display of objectionable, obscene and indecent contents on social media and OTT platforms.

Apart from the Union government, notices were issued to Netflix, Amazon, Ullu, ALTT, MUBI, Google, X Corp (formerly Twitter), Apple and Meta. The Justice Gavai-led Bench suggested that the Centre take more legislative actions to check the unabated circulation of obscene content on social media and OTT platforms.

In response, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, the second highest law officer of the Union government, said that some regulations are already in place and more are under contemplation.

Issuing notice, the apex court decided to tag the plea with similar pending petitions. The public interest litigation (PIL) said the unabated circulation of obscene, sexually deviant/perverted, pedophilic, bestiality content, including child pornography and soft-core adult content, has contributed to a rising trend of crimes against women and children while negatively shaping the psychological development of young minds.

“If left unchecked, this unregulated spread of obscene material could have severe consequences on societal values, mental health and public safety,” said the plea filed through advocate Path Yadav.

The petition pointed out that the petitioners had sent several representations/complaints before the authorities, but have not yielded any effective result. It claimed that the government, despite being fully aware of the gravity of this situation, has failed to take any significant steps to regulate this menace.

“The lack of effective oversight has allowed these platforms to promote content that fosters unhealthy and perverse tendencies, particularly among impressionable youth. This uncontrolled exposure to explicit material has serious consequences. The constant consumption of such content alters perceptions of sexuality, fuels deviant behaviours and contributes to rising incidents of sexual offences against women and children,” added the petition.

Further, it said that young individuals, particularly children and teenagers, are increasingly becoming vulnerable to the psychological impact of such exposure, which can lead to a normalisation of sexual violence, objectification of women, and distorted views on human relationships.

Referring to Article 38 of the Constitution, the PIL said that it is the duty of the government to enact a law for the ‘welfare’ of the people and to protect the ‘social order’. The social order can be maintained only when the dirty and pornographic contents are effectively prevented from being disseminated freely in the society at large, contended the petition.

It contended that unrestrained streaming of sexually perverted content on OTT and various social media platforms, which is available to one and all round the clock through mobile phones, is leading to serious sexual crimes against women and children.

IANS

Previous article
Nearly 800 people stranded in East Sikkim following sudden snowstorm evacuated
Next article
5 lakh Pakistani girls married in India, new face of terrorism has surfaced: Nishikant Dubey

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Financial crisis hit Bangladesh as banks stop circulating new currency

Dhaka, April 28: Bangladesh is grappling with an economic crisis under the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus,...
NATIONAL

Govt objects to BBC’s Pahalgam coverage, terming terrorists as ‘militants’

New Delhi, April 28: The Central government has written a formal letter to the BBC, conveying India's ‘strong...
Economy

India-Pakistan tensions: History shows Sensex bounced back stronger after every conflict

Mumbai, April 28: Even as tensions between India and Pakistan rise once again following the barbaric Pahalgam terror...
NATIONAL

Guwahati to experience heavy rainfall all day today; several areas face power outage, flooding

Guwahati, April 28:  Guwahati woke up to a power outage on the morning of Monday, as heavy rainfall,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Financial crisis hit Bangladesh as banks stop circulating new currency

INTERNATIONAL 0
Dhaka, April 28: Bangladesh is grappling with an economic...

Govt objects to BBC’s Pahalgam coverage, terming terrorists as ‘militants’

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 28: The Central government has written...

India-Pakistan tensions: History shows Sensex bounced back stronger after every conflict

Economy 0
Mumbai, April 28: Even as tensions between India and...
Load more

Popular news

Financial crisis hit Bangladesh as banks stop circulating new currency

INTERNATIONAL 0
Dhaka, April 28: Bangladesh is grappling with an economic...

Govt objects to BBC’s Pahalgam coverage, terming terrorists as ‘militants’

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 28: The Central government has written...

India-Pakistan tensions: History shows Sensex bounced back stronger after every conflict

Economy 0
Mumbai, April 28: Even as tensions between India and...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge