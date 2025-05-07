Wednesday, May 7, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Activist moves MHRC on MGNREGS suspension

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, May 6: Human rights activist Enlang Sawian has petitioned the Chairperson of the Meghalaya Human Rights Commission (MHRC), seeking urgent intervention over what he describes as the prolonged and unjustified suspension of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in Laitnongkseh village under the Sohïong C&RD Block.
In his petition, Sawian — representing the aggrieved residents of the village — expressed deep concern over the inaction of the Block Development Officer (BDO), whose office has allegedly failed to implement the central employment scheme for nearly two years. MGNREGS, which guarantees 100 days of wage employment to rural households annually, has reportedly remained inactive in Laitnongkseh despite repeated pleas from the community.
At the centre of the issue is the construction of a motorable road from PWD to Mawshakad, a project sanctioned under MGNREGS, with work orders dated December 8, 2023, and April 23, 2024. According to the petition, objections to the project were raised by two individuals — Philstar Nongbri and Devius Lyngdoh — along with a few others who, notably, do not hold job cards. Their complaints to the BDO’s office are said to have triggered an indefinite suspension of the project.
“The suspension of the MGNREGS scheme has had dire consequences for the residents of Laitnongkseh, particularly for economically disadvantaged individuals
who rely on this programme for their livelihood,” the petition states. It further highlights that many villagers, already on the brink of subsistence, have been left without access to employment or income for extended periods.
Despite several attempts by the Dorbar Shnong and the Village Employment Council (VEC) to engage with the BDO and resolve the deadlock, the petition alleges that the officer has remained unresponsive. “The BDO has not taken any substantial action or shown concern regarding the halt in the implementation of this vital scheme for the past two years,” it reads.
Sawian emphasised that the inaction from the BDO’s office reflects not only bureaucratic negligence but also a larger disregard for the needs of the rural poor. “The failure to implement the 100-day work scheme has led to mounting frustration among villagers, who feel abandoned by the authorities,” he stated.
In his appeal to the Commission, Sawian has urged the MHRC to launch an inquiry into the reasons behind the administrative standstill and to order the immediate resumption of MGNREGS activities in Laitnongkseh. He has also called for strict action against those allegedly obstructing the scheme’s implementation.
“The interference by certain individuals not only undermines the effectiveness of MGNREGS but also poses a serious threat to the fundamental rights of people who depend on such support for survival and dignity,” the petition adds.
Sawian urged the Commission to treat the matter with the urgency it deserves and to pass appropriate orders ensuring the restoration of the scheme, so the rights and livelihoods of Laitnongkseh’s residents are no longer denied.

