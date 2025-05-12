Monday, May 12, 2025
Bangladesh: Prominent author slams Yunus for inefficiency

By: Agencies

Dhaka, May 12: Prominent Bangladeshi philosopher and activist Farhad Mazhar has slammed Muhammad Yunus, the Chief Advisor of the country’s interim government, for allowing political forces to dictate terms following the post-uprising discourse in Bangladesh.

Expressing deep concerns, he also stated that Yunus has aligned with political parties and strengthened the corrupt forces after the exit of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024.

“He went to hear their complaints about elections. But who asked him to do that? The people didn’t. He should have been engaging directly with the people. Instead, he created an unnecessary debate around elections — disconnected from the mass uprising,” Mazhar was quoted as saying by Bangladeshi media outlet bdnews 24.

“There was no political party behind the mass uprising. Those who participated did so from the ground up. By giving parties separate legitimacy, Yunus has harmed the people’s political agency and empowered several corrupt factions. That’s unacceptable,” he further said. Mazhar asserted that reform initiatives under Yunus have failed due to his lack of grassroots political experience.

“This is the outcome of political inexperience. He had no reason to submit to political parties. After all, it was the people, not any party, who put him in power,” said Mazhar. Earlier this year, Mazhar had said that the interim government is bound to fail.

“Yunus is bound to fail. This government, which may have emerged from the mass uprising, is destined to fail,” he had remarked while speaking at an event of the Jatiya Nagorik Committee. Mazhar had also demanded immediate release of prominent Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das, criticising the interim government for its handling of communal tensions.

In an earlier Facebook post, he described the interim government under Yunus as “weak and ineffective”. “Immediately release Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sanatan Jagaran Mancha and the head of Pundarick Dham. Protect the civic and human rights of all the people of Bangladesh, regardless of religion or ethnicity, including Hindus. Stop the suicidal communal politics,” he said.

“We must understand that Sanatan believers are citizens of Bangladesh. Establishing the civic and human rights of all people in Bangladesh, regardless of religion and ethnicity, is our primary and foremost task,” Mazhar added.

IANS

World mocks Pakistan’s desperate, clumsy attempt to copy India’s Operation Sindoor press briefings
Open access fuel farm at Guwahati international airport
