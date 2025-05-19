Monday, May 19, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

MDA will support artisans, weavers through welfare schemes: Conrad

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

SHILLONG, May 18: The MDA Government is committed to uplift rural economy by extending support to artisans and weavers through welfare schemes, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced during his trip to Tangmang village on Saturday.
The day will be etched in the memory of the locals of Tangmang as it was for the first time a sitting Chief Minister had visited the village located in Pynursla Subdivision under East Khasi Hills.
During his visit, Sangma announced plans to establish a handicraft training centre in the village. The centre will have modern infrastructure, machinery, and residential facilities for trainees to learn from master craftsmen.
The government’s core vision is to support artisans and weavers through welfare schemes, including support to self-help groups (SHGs) and village organisations, the chief minister said.
Sangma encouraged the community to upscale production, enhance product development, and explore markets beyond the state to maximize their potential.
Tangmang, known for its over-two-century-old heritage and natural beauty, is a hub of traditional bamboo craftsmanship and weaving.
Sangma was impressed by the villagers’ exceptional craftsmanship and directed officials to procure the village’s products in bulk for gifting to visiting dignitaries and high-ranking officials.
He stressed the importance of holistic development, focusing on implementing initiatives that directly uplift people’s lives.
Sangma also held a CM-Connect session, engaging with villagers and listening to their concerns.
Responding to a request from a student, he assured that a new building for Tangmang Secondary School will be sanctioned under the Chief Minister’s Special Development Fund.

Previous article
Probe beyond our scope: Govt on HNLC ‘funding’ by Dhar
Next article
M’laya police will take 86 yrs to reduce gender gap: Report
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Indian envoy in Sri Lanka thanks island nation for support in fight against terrorism

Colombo, May 19: Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, on Monday extended gratitude to the Lankan...
NATIONAL

Govt unlikely to renew IndiGo pact with Turkish Airlines

New Delhi, May 19: The government is unlikely to extend the commercial airline IndiGo’s leasing agreement with Turkish...
NATIONAL

Not the time to celebrate victory during ceasefire: Raj Thackeray’s son appeals to PM

Mumbai, May 19: Amid the BJP's Tiranga Yatra across the country and similar mobilisation by some opposition parties,...
MEGHALAYA

M’laya police will take 86 yrs to reduce gender gap: Report

SHILLONG, May 18: Meghalaya continues to lag behind most Indian states when it comes to gender representation in...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Indian envoy in Sri Lanka thanks island nation for support in fight against terrorism

NATIONAL 0
Colombo, May 19: Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka,...

Govt unlikely to renew IndiGo pact with Turkish Airlines

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 19: The government is unlikely to...

Not the time to celebrate victory during ceasefire: Raj Thackeray’s son appeals to PM

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, May 19: Amid the BJP's Tiranga Yatra across...
Load more

Popular news

Indian envoy in Sri Lanka thanks island nation for support in fight against terrorism

NATIONAL 0
Colombo, May 19: Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka,...

Govt unlikely to renew IndiGo pact with Turkish Airlines

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 19: The government is unlikely to...

Not the time to celebrate victory during ceasefire: Raj Thackeray’s son appeals to PM

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, May 19: Amid the BJP's Tiranga Yatra across...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge