MDA will support artisans, weavers through welfare schemes: Conrad

SHILLONG, May 18: The MDA Government is committed to uplift rural economy by extending support to artisans and weavers through welfare schemes, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced during his trip to Tangmang village on Saturday.

The day will be etched in the memory of the locals of Tangmang as it was for the first time a sitting Chief Minister had visited the village located in Pynursla Subdivision under East Khasi Hills.

During his visit, Sangma announced plans to establish a handicraft training centre in the village. The centre will have modern infrastructure, machinery, and residential facilities for trainees to learn from master craftsmen.

The government’s core vision is to support artisans and weavers through welfare schemes, including support to self-help groups (SHGs) and village organisations, the chief minister said.

Sangma encouraged the community to upscale production, enhance product development, and explore markets beyond the state to maximize their potential.

Tangmang, known for its over-two-century-old heritage and natural beauty, is a hub of traditional bamboo craftsmanship and weaving.

Sangma was impressed by the villagers’ exceptional craftsmanship and directed officials to procure the village’s products in bulk for gifting to visiting dignitaries and high-ranking officials.

He stressed the importance of holistic development, focusing on implementing initiatives that directly uplift people’s lives.

Sangma also held a CM-Connect session, engaging with villagers and listening to their concerns.

Responding to a request from a student, he assured that a new building for Tangmang Secondary School will be sanctioned under the Chief Minister’s Special Development Fund.