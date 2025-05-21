Wednesday, May 21, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

HC allows filing of compilation of charges against ex-official

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

SHILLONG, May 20: The High Court of Meghalaya on Tuesday granted permission to the counsel of Jeffrey D Sangma, former Director in the Department of School Education, to file a compilation containing the specific charges levelled against his client in the 2008-09 criminal case pertaining to the selection and appointment of assistant teachers in Lower Primary Schools in the state.
In an order, the single bench of Chief Justice IP Mukerji said the case was investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the charge against the accused is of subverting the selection process by interpolating, forging or fabricating the examination result sheets to help specific candidates.
“Applications under Section 482 of the Criminal Procedure Code, now Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), have been made to this Court by the three accused for quashing of the proceedings. The prosecuting agency CBI has also made an application before this Court complaining of the order passed by the criminal court,” the order said.
Senior advocate Salman Khurshid concluded arguments on behalf of one of the accused who is a Cabinet Minister of the state.
During the hearing, the counsel of Sangma sought the leave of the court to file a compilation containing the specific charges out of the countless charges levelled against his client.
“By this exercise, learned counsel would try to demonstrate before the Court that the charges are vague, uncertain and do not point to or disclose any offence against his client. Such leave is granted,” the court said in its order.
The court said the compilation may be filed by June 4, 2025, and listed the applications for further consideration on June 13, 2025.
“All subsisting interim orders shall continue till disposal of these applications or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” the court said.

Previous article
M’laya sole host of National Games 2027, CM confirms
Next article
HNLC funding charge: Govt gives clean chit to Dhar
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

BSF personnel during a retreat ceremony at the Attari-Wagah border, near Amritsar, on Tuesday. The BSF said the flag-lowering retreat ceremony at ...

MEGHALAYA

Investment in youth to harness demographic dividend: Conrad

Shillong, May 20: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday emphasised the importance of investing in youth at...
MEGHALAYA

NEHU AC to meet today despite VC’s warning

SHILLONG, May 20: The adjourned 113th Academic Council meeting of the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) is scheduled to...
MEGHALAYA

Ri-Bhoi toll gate closure makes KHADC see red

SHILLONG, May 20: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) has objected to the Ri-Bhoi district administration’s decision...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Load more

Popular news

Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge