Wednesday, May 21, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

PIB rejects claims of temperature soaring to 55 degrees Celsius between May 29-June 2

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, May 21: The Government has dismissed viral claims, circulating on social media, that the week starting from May end to June first week (May 29 – June 2), will see an intense heatwave and the temperature may soar up to 55 degrees Celsius.

Press Information Bureau (PIB), the information wing of the government, on Wednesday debunked the viral post, which was claimed to have been shared by the Central government.
It said that the Centre has issued no such directive or notification, and advised people to check the official website of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for verified information.

The false post in circulation claims that everyone should avoid coming out of their houses during daytime between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., from May 29 to June 2, to save oneself from heatstroke.

It also warns of possible mobile explosions due to intense heat. “Everyone should increase their water intake and consume more liquid food like curd and chaach,” says the unsigned fake notification, issued in the name of the Directorate General of Civil Defence. It also asks people to be on alert and stay cautious of snakes and other such creatures, as they may come out of their holes due to the searing heat and sneak into homes.

Besides PIB’s fact-check, the IMD’s outlook for the current month also shows no exigency. In its May 2025 weather outlook, the Met Department says that above normal temperatures are likely across most parts of the country and above normal heatwave days are likely across North-West and Central India.

However, none of its outlook mentions a scorching heatwave, where temperatures could breach 50 degrees Celsius. “There is a low to moderate probability of heatwave conditions over isolated pockets of plains of North-west India during some days of the week, from May 23 to May 29,” one of its circulars said.

IANS

