Wednesday, May 28, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Drugs valued at Rs 9.70 cr seized in Mizoram, Manipur; 4 held

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Aizawl/Imphal, May 28 (IANS) Smuggling of various narcotic substances from Myanmar continues unabated in the northeastern states of India, as drugs valued at Rs 9.70 crore have been seized by the security forces in Manipur and Mizoram and four drug peddlers have been apprehended, officials said on Wednesday. A Defence spokesman said that based on specific Intelligence regarding trafficking of narcotics, a mobile vehicle check post was established by Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police on Tuesday night at Teikhang area of Mizoram’s Saitual district. During the operation, two individuals on two Chinese-made Kenbo bikes were intercepted, which resulted in the recovery of 758 grams of heroin with an approximate market value of Rs 5.30 crore. In another incident in neighbouring Manipur, Assam Rifles, along with state police, conducted a search operation in Koide in Senapati district as part of ongoing efforts to curb drug trafficking. During the operation, 2.2 kg of brown sugar hidden in 220 soap cases and valued at Rs 4.40 crore was recovered. The operation also led to two individuals being apprehended over suspicions of their involvement in illegal activities involving narcotics. This successful joint operation reflects the steadfast commitment of Assam Rifles and Manipur Police in combating the drug menace and maintaining peace and security in the region, the spokesman said. The seized drugs and the arrested drug peddlers were handed over to the police of the concerned state for further investigation and legal action. Meanwhile, two people were arrested with drugs worth Rs 4 crore on the outskirts of Aizawl on Monday. The Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department officials, with the help of the Young Mizo Association’s anti-drugs squad, seized two kg of heroin and 9.8 kg of methamphetamine tablets, a police official said. Officials said that as usual the seized drugs in Mizoram and Manipur were smuggled from Myanmar, which shares a 1,643 km unfenced border with four northeastern states of Mizoram, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, and Nagaland. This serves as a key transit point for drugs, particularly heroin and methamphetamine tablets, entering India. –IANS sc/rad

Previous article
Lalu returns to Patna; keeps mum on Tej Pratap controversy
Next article
India to hold mock drills in states bordering Pakistan tomorrow
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

KHNAM calls for fair recruitment process

Shillong, May 28: The Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) has called on the Executive Committee (EC) of...
NATIONAL

10 NDA MLAs meet Manipur Governor, claim 44 MLAs support popular government

Imphal, May 28: A day after former Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh held a meeting with Governor...
INTERNATIONAL

Shoot me and bury me here: Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina’s words before her ouster

Dhaka, May 28: As the Bangladeshi military compelled former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign after a violent...
NATIONAL

IndiGo, Adani Airports join hands to flag off ops at Navi Mumbai airport

New Delhi, May 28: India’s leading airline IndiGo and Adani Airport Holdings Ltd. (AAHL), the country’s largest operator...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

KHNAM calls for fair recruitment process

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, May 28: The Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement...

10 NDA MLAs meet Manipur Governor, claim 44 MLAs support popular government

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, May 28: A day after former Manipur Chief...

Shoot me and bury me here: Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina’s words before her ouster

INTERNATIONAL 0
Dhaka, May 28: As the Bangladeshi military compelled former...
Load more

Popular news

KHNAM calls for fair recruitment process

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, May 28: The Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement...

10 NDA MLAs meet Manipur Governor, claim 44 MLAs support popular government

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, May 28: A day after former Manipur Chief...

Shoot me and bury me here: Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina’s words before her ouster

INTERNATIONAL 0
Dhaka, May 28: As the Bangladeshi military compelled former...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge