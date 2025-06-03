Wednesday, June 4, 2025
22 Assam districts hit by floods; over 5 lakh people affected

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Guwahati, June 2: The flood situation in Assam remains grim with a population of 5,15,039 in 22 districts affected, and one death reported during the past 24 hours, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) reported late Monday evening.

The affected districts are Hailakandi, Hojai, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Sribhumi, Karbi Anglong, Dibrugarh, Morigaon, Kamrup, Cachar, Golaghat, Darrang, Majuli, Dhemaji, Biswanath, Kamrup (Metro), Karbi Anglong West, Jorhat, Tinsukia, Sonitpur, Dima-Hasao and Sivasagar.

The death of a male person was reported from Hojai district, taking the flood death toll in the current wave of floods to six. Two persons, including a male child, were reported missing.

Notably, SDRF personnel conducted operations to evacuate stranded/affected people in the state since early morning.

Meanwhile, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Lakhimpur district on Monday to take stock of the flood situation. He inspected the flood-affected areas of Amtala and Barbila, as well as the submerged areas by the Pahumara River, and interacted with affected residents to understand their situation.

He also reviewed the measures implemented by the district administration. It may be noted that a significant portion of the area was inundated owing to a breach at the Amtala embankment.

During a media interaction, the chief minister stated that the breached section of the embankment would be repaired promptly, and measures would be taken to drain water through a nearby stream to allow residents to return to their homes.

He further said that reconstruction of the embankment was planned for September-October.

