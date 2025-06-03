Move to make Guwahati flood-free: Eviction drive at wetland resumes

Guwahati, June 3: The Assam’s government’s eviction drive in the Silsako Beel area to develop a large-scale water reservoir and help make Guwahati flood-free, resumed on Tuesday with the demolition of the Institute of Cooperative Management.

The cooperative institute, it may be noted, has been allotted a temporary facility in the Rehabari area, and a permanent site in Sonapur, in addition to a financial compensation package.

The clearance drive in the area has been undertaken in phases, with institutional structures being relocated systematically in accordance with legal protocols. A few days back, the building housing the Omeo Kumar Das Institute in the area was brought down, and the institute relocated.

“Plans are in place to also relocate the Institute of Hotel Management, the tennis court and a hotel in the coming weeks. These steps are part of a broader effort to reclaim nearly 800 bighas of land around Silsako for reservoir construction,” an official said.

The initiative is aimed at addressing Guwahati’s recurring flood problems by restoring the natural water retention capacity of the wetland.

Assam minister for housing and urban affairs, Jayanta Malla Baruah, was present at the site on Tuesday to oversee the eviction and reaffirm the government’s commitment to building a flood-resilient city.

Speaking to the media, the minister said that the relocation of the Institute of Cooperative Management from the Silsako area is a part of the state government’s mission to make Guwahati flood-free.

Experts have identified Silsakoo, along with Deepor Beel, as key natural catchment areas capable of holding substantial volumes of stormwater. Given its strategic location and capacity to receive runoff from Guwahati and adjoining parts of Meghalaya, Silsakoo plays a critical role in flood mitigation.

The proposed reservoir, once completed, will help manage water during both heavy rainfall and high river discharge periods by allowing storage and controlled release into the Brahmaputra via Bondajan.

The minister highlighted that the eviction process has been planned with both procedural and humanitarian considerations.

“Evicted institutions and families are being provided with fair compensation and alternative arrangements. We are conducting the institutional evictions one by one, ensuring both due process and proper rehabilitation,” the minister informed.

The relocation of the remaining structures is expected to be completed within this monsoon season, after which excavation work for the reservoir will commence during the dry months.

Once operational, the reservoir will significantly enhance the city’s capacity to handle excess rainwater, particularly when the water level of the Brahmaputra surpasses that of the city.

“With a large reservoir at Silsako, we will be able to store more water and pump out excess water when needed, even when the Brahmaputra’s level is higher than the city. This is vital for urban flood control,” the minister said.