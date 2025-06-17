Tuesday, June 17, 2025
Put MRSSA to practice to safeguard tourists, locals: A L Hek

By: By Our Reporter

Shillong, June 17:  Meghalaya Cabinet Minister AL Hek today said that the State Government should ensure the usage of Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA) to ensure the safety of local people as well as the tourist visiting the state.

He said that the MRSSA would be a perfect mechanism to ensure safety of tourists as well as the local people since Government would have data of all the tourists who visit the state.

Appreciating Meghalaya Police for doing a yeoman in solving the mystery behind murder of Indore tourist Raja Raghuvanshi, he said that he is the only Minister to visit Sohra even as he slammed certain group of people for criticising him.

Meanwhile, in order to enhance the potential of iconic Ward’s Lake and to further beautify the area, the State Government has decided to go ahead with the desiltation of the Lake

Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh today said that an amount of Rs 7 crore has been earmarked for the entire project With this initiative, the water in the Lake will be crystal clear and even the water would be treated.

In addition, the Government has also earmarked Rs 4 crore for starting light and sound show.

Meanwhile, the Tourism Department has also decided to construct public toilet at different tourist destinations at a cost of Rs 25 lakh per toilet.

