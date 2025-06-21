News Capsule

Recognition

Meghalaya has been recognised as the Best-Performing State among smaller states in the Tobacco-Free Youth Campaign by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. “This achievement highlights our collective efforts in creating a healthier, tobacco-free future for our youth,” the Health department took to X and said.

Road closure

The Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil) of Pynursla Civil Subdivision has announced that the stretch of road from Laitlyngkot to Lyngkyrdem will remain periodically closed to all vehicular traffic starting June 23 until further notice. The temporary closures have been announced in order to facilitate the safe and efficient progress of ongoing road construction work. According to the SDO, traffic will be restricted daily from 8 am to 11 am, and again from 1 pm to 4 pm.