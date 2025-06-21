City hospital gets natl recognition

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 20: Ganesh Das Government Maternal and Child Health Hospital has earned national recognition by receiving the Bronze Quality Certification from the Quality Council of India (QCI).

With this, Ganesh Das Government Maternal and Child Health Hospital has been placed among the few public hospitals in the country to meet the stringent quality benchmarks under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY).

The certification from the QCI acknowledges the hospital’s adherence to core standards of efficiency, safety and patient-centric care.

Health officials have described the recognition as a major milestone not only for Ganesh Das Hospital but also for the state’s public health system, which has been steadily advancing towards improved service delivery.

Meanwhile, authorities from the Health department credited the hospital’s medical and administrative staff for their sustained efforts in implementing structured protocols and quality improvement practices in maternal and child healthcare.

They said that such national validation reinforces Meghalaya’s commitment to ensuring dependable and accessible healthcare for every citizen.

It may be mentioned that this feat is seen as a boost to Meghalaya’s ongoing healthcare reforms, with Ganesh Das Hospital now serving as a model for other institutions that aim to align with national quality standards.