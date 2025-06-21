Saturday, June 21, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

City hospital gets natl recognition

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 20: Ganesh Das Government Maternal and Child Health Hospital has earned national recognition by receiving the Bronze Quality Certification from the Quality Council of India (QCI).
With this, Ganesh Das Government Maternal and Child Health Hospital has been placed among the few public hospitals in the country to meet the stringent quality benchmarks under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY).
The certification from the QCI acknowledges the hospital’s adherence to core standards of efficiency, safety and patient-centric care.
Health officials have described the recognition as a major milestone not only for Ganesh Das Hospital but also for the state’s public health system, which has been steadily advancing towards improved service delivery.
Meanwhile, authorities from the Health department credited the hospital’s medical and administrative staff for their sustained efforts in implementing structured protocols and quality improvement practices in maternal and child healthcare.
They said that such national validation reinforces Meghalaya’s commitment to ensuring dependable and accessible healthcare for every citizen.
It may be mentioned that this feat is seen as a boost to Meghalaya’s ongoing healthcare reforms, with Ganesh Das Hospital now serving as a model for other institutions that aim to align with national quality standards.

Previous article
News Capsule
Next article
VPP-led EC to table budget on Tuesday
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Students of Gitanjali Dance Academy perform during a programme to mark the foundation day of West Bengal

Students of Gitanjali Dance Academy perform during a programme to mark the foundation day of West Bengal, at...
MEGHALAYA

9 days on, family left with questions over Ri-Bhoi man’s mysterious disappearance

Missing man’s brother rues police’s ‘complete silence’ From Our Correspondent NONGPOH, June 20: Nine days since the unexplained disappearance of...
MEGHALAYA

Police to soon issue e-challans to traffic violators in Shillong

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 20: With the installation of CCTV cameras across Shillong, the city police may soon...
MEGHALAYA

VPP-led EC to table budget on Tuesday

KHADC Summer Session 2025 By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 20: The VPP-headed Executive Committee (EC) will table the full budget...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Students of Gitanjali Dance Academy perform during a programme to mark the foundation day of West Bengal

MEGHALAYA 0
Students of Gitanjali Dance Academy perform during a programme...

9 days on, family left with questions over Ri-Bhoi man’s mysterious disappearance

MEGHALAYA 0
Missing man’s brother rues police’s ‘complete silence’ From Our Correspondent NONGPOH,...

Police to soon issue e-challans to traffic violators in Shillong

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 20: With the installation of...
Load more

Popular news

Students of Gitanjali Dance Academy perform during a programme to mark the foundation day of West Bengal

MEGHALAYA 0
Students of Gitanjali Dance Academy perform during a programme...

9 days on, family left with questions over Ri-Bhoi man’s mysterious disappearance

MEGHALAYA 0
Missing man’s brother rues police’s ‘complete silence’ From Our Correspondent NONGPOH,...

Police to soon issue e-challans to traffic violators in Shillong

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 20: With the installation of...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge