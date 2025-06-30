Monday, June 30, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Assam CM takes stock of gas blowout area; assures compensation to affected families

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

GUWAHATI, June 30: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took stock of the gas blowout site at Oil and Natural Gas Corporation’s (ONGC’s) Rudrasagar oil field on Sunday and asked the Sivasagar district administration to take necessary measures to compensate those affected by the incident.

Over 330 families had to be evacuated and are being supported by the state government with basic relief and safety measures.

Notably, ONGC had with the help of foreign well control experts capped the leaking well on Friday, about 16 days after the blowout started during servicing operations at rig number 147(A) and well number 135 of ONGC at Barichuk in Bhatiapar on June 12.

The chief minister also expressed his gratitude to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, ONGC and district administration for their tireless efforts in stopping the gas leak and thanked residents for their patience and cooperation.

Earlier, the chief minister had informed that financial assistance of Rs 25000 to each of the affected families have been provided from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

In regard to payment of final compensation to the affected families, Sarma said both the ONGC and district administration would take stock of the situation before deciding on the compensation to be paid by the PSU.

Speaking to mediapersons, the chief minister said the priority areas were to first cap the leaking well, then rehabilitate and compensate the affected families, and thereafter review why and how such mishaps, be it the one in Baghjan a few years back and now in Barichuk, occur.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister visited the historic Rang Ghar in Sivasagar, the 18th century Ahom royal sports pavilion, and inspected the beautification project in Sivasagar. He inspected the proposal for an RCC-lined covered canal to address the issue of rainwater accumulation in Sivasagar.

He also reviewed the ongoing construction of the Sivasagar Medical College and Sivasagar Cancer Care Hospital at Demow and took an update on the progress.

Previous article
Assam CS inaugurates India Pavilion at in New York food show
Next article
Majority of Congress leaders in Assam eat beef, alleges CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

‘Rape and its video recording pre-planned’, say investigating sources on Bengal law college case

Kolkata, June 30:  Investigating officials probing the rape of a law college student at Kasba in Kolkata revealed...
INTERNATIONAL

PM Modi’s Trinidad visit reaffirmation of India’s commitment to Global South

New Delhi, June 30:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) and Ghana this...
NATIONAL

Serve rural areas, tribal people: President Murmu tells young doctors

Gorakhpur, June 30: President Droupadi Murmu chaired the first convocation ceremony of AIIMS-Gorakhpur on Monday and urged young...
NATIONAL

Majority of Congress leaders in Assam eat beef, alleges CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati, June 30: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday launched a scathing attack on Congress, alleging...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

‘Rape and its video recording pre-planned’, say investigating sources on Bengal law college case

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, June 30:  Investigating officials probing the rape of...

PM Modi’s Trinidad visit reaffirmation of India’s commitment to Global South

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 30:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit...

Serve rural areas, tribal people: President Murmu tells young doctors

NATIONAL 0
Gorakhpur, June 30: President Droupadi Murmu chaired the first...
Load more

Popular news

‘Rape and its video recording pre-planned’, say investigating sources on Bengal law college case

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, June 30:  Investigating officials probing the rape of...

PM Modi’s Trinidad visit reaffirmation of India’s commitment to Global South

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 30:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit...

Serve rural areas, tribal people: President Murmu tells young doctors

NATIONAL 0
Gorakhpur, June 30: President Droupadi Murmu chaired the first...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge