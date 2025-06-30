Assam CM takes stock of gas blowout area; assures compensation to affected families

GUWAHATI, June 30: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took stock of the gas blowout site at Oil and Natural Gas Corporation’s (ONGC’s) Rudrasagar oil field on Sunday and asked the Sivasagar district administration to take necessary measures to compensate those affected by the incident.

Over 330 families had to be evacuated and are being supported by the state government with basic relief and safety measures.

Notably, ONGC had with the help of foreign well control experts capped the leaking well on Friday, about 16 days after the blowout started during servicing operations at rig number 147(A) and well number 135 of ONGC at Barichuk in Bhatiapar on June 12.

The chief minister also expressed his gratitude to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, ONGC and district administration for their tireless efforts in stopping the gas leak and thanked residents for their patience and cooperation.

Earlier, the chief minister had informed that financial assistance of Rs 25000 to each of the affected families have been provided from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

In regard to payment of final compensation to the affected families, Sarma said both the ONGC and district administration would take stock of the situation before deciding on the compensation to be paid by the PSU.

Speaking to mediapersons, the chief minister said the priority areas were to first cap the leaking well, then rehabilitate and compensate the affected families, and thereafter review why and how such mishaps, be it the one in Baghjan a few years back and now in Barichuk, occur.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister visited the historic Rang Ghar in Sivasagar, the 18th century Ahom royal sports pavilion, and inspected the beautification project in Sivasagar. He inspected the proposal for an RCC-lined covered canal to address the issue of rainwater accumulation in Sivasagar.

He also reviewed the ongoing construction of the Sivasagar Medical College and Sivasagar Cancer Care Hospital at Demow and took an update on the progress.