Assam CS inaugurates India Pavilion at in New York food show

GUWAHATI, June 30: Assam chief secretary Ravi Kota on Sunday inaugurated the India Pavilion at the Summer Fancy Food Show 2025 in New York, an event which marked the momentous occasion celebrating 200 years of Assam Tea.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Kota said, “For Assam, this Pavilion at the Summer Fancy Food Show 2025 at the Jacob K. Javits Center, serves as both a celebratory and strategic platform. And Assam Tea stands as a bridge between tradition and innovation. I say innovation because India is buzzing with youngsters brimming with energy and ideas, and so is Assam.”

“Four start-ups that we wanted to bring to this event – Aromica Tea, Woolah Tea, Dorei Tea, and Earth Tea are only a flavour of tea startups brewing innovation in Assam. They are innovating new blends of exotic tea, and I am confident that these innovations will gain global visibility from this event,” he added.

Notably, Assam Tea is a global symbol of strength, flavour, and heritage that has shaped livelihoods, cultures, and economies since its discovery in 1823 along the banks of the Brahmaputra River.

“As we celebrate 200 years of Assam Tea, we do so not only with pride in our legacy but with a clear vision for the future,” Kota said.

He also underscored the vital role of Assam’s small tea growers, who contribute 40 percent of the state’s production, and highlighted the transformative impact of bought-leaf factories in the ecosystem.

Reflecting on the journey of Assam Tea, the chief secretary traced its origins to the discovery of wild tea bushes by early explorers.

“Today, Assam is globally renowned for its bold, malty brews and deep amber liquor. As a mark of authenticity, Assam Tea anchors breakfast blends, afternoon cups, and premium specialty collections,” he said.

He further said that a key enabler of the thriving industry is the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre, the largest in India by volume. “Trading over 250 million kilograms annually, it provides buyers worldwide with access to a diverse array of Assam teas through a digital, transparent, and highly regulated platform,” he informed.

In 2024–25, more than 100 million kilograms of Assam tea were shipped to over 90 countries, generating nearly $285 million in exports. Major destinations include the United Kingdom, Russia, the UAE, Germany, Iraq, and China, underscoring Assam’s position as a trusted supplier to both traditional and emerging tea markets.