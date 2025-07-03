Thursday, July 3, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Govt promises strict action against illegal collections

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 2: The state government has assured strict action against any individual or pressure group involved in illegal collection of money or donations.
Making the government’s stand clear, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong assured that the law will take its course against such unlawful activities. He emphasised the need for victims to come forward to register their complaints.
“The problem is that those who receive such demand notes never file complaints or inform the authorities,” Tynsong said, promising necessary action whenever such illegal collection is reported to the police.
APPEAL TO HNLC
Tynsong also urged members of the proscribed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) to follow the example of the two cadres who surrendered recently.
He said the two individuals who laid down their arms had realised that remaining with the banned militant group would lead them nowhere. “They understood the importance of securing their future, especially since both are under the age of 30,” he said.
“Both have acknowledged that building a career is more important than anything else, which is why they returned to the mainstream. I appeal to other HNLC members to follow the example set by these two young men,” Tynsong added.
Asked how many HNLC members are currently sheltered in Bangladesh, the Deputy Chief Minister declined to comment but assured that the police are vigilant and prepared for any developments.
Responding to another query, Tynsong reiterated that the government is ready for peace talks with the HNLC.
“I have said this a hundred times. If they want to reach out, they can call us since our phones are always on,” he said.

