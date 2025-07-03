Raja’s murder: 3 co-accused remanded in judicial custody

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 2: A local court in Shillong on Wednesday remanded property dealer and co-accused Silome James in 14-day judicial custody.

According to Assistant Public Prosecutor, Tushar Chanda, two others — Lokendra Singh Tomar and Balbir Ahirwar — were sent to judicial custody for 7 days.

The SIT had arrested the three individuals from different parts of Madhya Pradesh on charges of aiding in the concealment of evidence related to the murder of Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi in Sohra on May 23.

They face charges related to obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence at a flat in Indore where Raghuvanshi’s wife Sonam and her boyfriend Raj Kushwaha, both arrested in the case, had stayed after the crime committed by three hitmen.

James had leased out the flat to Vishal, one of the three arrested hitmen, where he let Sonam and Raj stay after fleeing from Meghalaya.

The jewellery and other items Sonam took with her after the crime were also kept in the flat.

The three co-accused were first produced in court on June 26, and were remanded in police custody for six days.

The investigation into the murder remains ongoing, with authorities continuing efforts to unearth the full extent of the network involved in the aftermath of Raja’s killing. (With PTI inputs)