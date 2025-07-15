Tuesday, July 15, 2025
NATIONAL

Shubhanshu Shukla inspired billion dreams, another milestone towards Gaganyaan, says PM Modi

By: Agencies

New Delhi, July 15: Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla inspired a billion dreams and his safe return to Earth marks another milestone towards Gaganyaan, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft “Grace” carrying IAF Group Captain Shukla and three other astronauts, part of the Axiom Space Mission-4 (Ax-4) splashed down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California at 3:01 p.m. IST (4:31 AM CT).

“I join the nation in welcoming Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla as he returns to Earth from his historic mission to Space,” PM Modi, said in a post on social media platform X. “As India’s first astronaut to have visited the International Space Station, he has inspired a billion dreams through his dedication, courage, and pioneering spirit. It marks another milestone towards our own Human Space Flight Mission – Gaganyaan,” he added.

Shukla, along with fellow astronauts Peggy Whitson (US), Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski (Poland), and Tibor Kapu (Hungary), boarded SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft “Grace” at 3:30 a.m. CT (2 PM IST) on Monday. Shukla flew to the ISS on June 26, and scripted history by becoming the first from the country to reach the International Space Station.

He also became the second Indian astronaut to travel to space after Rakesh Sharma’s 1984 odyssey. “A moment of glory for India as one of her illustrious sons returns from a successful voyage… having conducted for the posterity, life-bearing experiments in microgravity, never done before. Bharat today finds an enduring Space in the world of Space!” said Union Minister of State for Science and Technology on X.

During his more than two weeks stay aboard the ISS, Shukla completed over 310 orbits, traversing an astounding 1.3 crore kilometres — equivalent to travelling 33 times the distance between Earth and the Moon. The crew also witnessed over 300 sunrises and sunsets from the orbital lab.

Meanwhile, ISRO on Monday noted that astronaut Shukla has completed all seven microgravity experiments and other planned activities, “achieving a milestone in the mission”.

“Experiments on Indian strain of tardigrades, myogenesis, sprouting of methi and moong seeds, cyanobacteria, microalgae, crop seeds, and voyager display have been completed as planned,” the national space agency said. After landing, Shukla, along with other crew members, will undergo a rehabilitation programme (about seven days) under the supervision of the Flight Surgeons to adapt back to Earth’s gravity.

IANS

In-house inquiry report can’t help in impeachment of Justice Varma: Ex-SC judge Sanjay Kishan  Kaul
Rahul Gandhi appears in Lucknow court, granted bail in defamation case
