Assam polls likely to delay border talks

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 18: The resolution of the protracted Assam-Meghalaya boundary dispute in the remaining six areas is likely to take time as Assam is gearing up for Assembly elections, due early next year.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Friday indicated that the Ri-Bhoi regional committee on border talks, which he heads, is waiting for confirmation from the Assam side for the proposed joint inspection of disputed areas under Phase 2.

“I am yet to get the date from my counterpart. For the Ri-Bhoi area, there are two or three chairmen for the Assam regional committee, whereas from our side, I am the only chairman of the regional committee,” Tynsong said.

He felt that the Assam polls might make it difficult for its officials to find time for the field inspection.

“Election in Assam is due next year and I don’t know whether they will be able to spare their valuable time for a joint inspection,” he added.

He emphasised that Meghalaya is prepared to move forward. “We are ready and we want the inspection to be conducted soon. We will have some problem during monsoon but we wish both sides were ready for the inspection by September-end,” he stated.

Turning to the particularly sensitive areas of Block I and Block II, Tynsong reiterated the historical context of Meghalaya’s claims. “You know the history. If you refer to the notification of 1950, it is very clearly mentioned that those portions were transferred to Karbi Anglong. From the government’s side, we want to request the Assam government to retransfer them back to Meghalaya. That is the main issue that we are talking about,” he said.

He said the ground realities are far more complex due to overlapping habitation by Pnar and Karbi communities.

“On the real border where land is occupied by our Pnar population or Karbi population, differences occur. There are (ownership) claims and counter-claims. These problems will linger unless the committees sit and discuss the issue,” Tynsong said.

He appealed to all stakeholders to maintain peace and stability till the dispute is resolved.

“Let us maintain status quo. I would request all the villages concerned on both sides to create a conducive atmosphere so that skirmishes do not recur unnecessarily,” he urged.

He said the two governments are engaged in ongoing dialogue, not just at the top level but also through routine coordination between their respective district administrations and police departments.

“The government is discussing. Timely discussions are being held at district and police levels,” Tynsong said.

He reiterated that the boundary cannot be redrawn until the respective regional committees meet and discuss all aspects thoroughly.

“Nobody can decide which area belongs where until the committees discuss and both the Chief Ministers decide the real boundary of this particular difference…” he concluded.

Meanwhile, the executive committee of “Ka Sur U Paidbah Bri Hynniewtrep” has decided to convene a special general meeting on August 2 to discuss the problems faced by the people residing along the interstate border with Assam.

The venue for the meeting will be announced in the coming days.

The group’s chairman Kyrmenlang Uriah said the decision was taken following appeals from residents of border villages seeking redressal of their grievances and the difficulties faced by them from time to time.

He urged the active participation of traditional leaders from various Himas and Elakas, members of the Synjuk ki Nongsynshar Shnong, Synjuk ki Rangbah Kur, and all indigenous communities willing to assist in addressing the hardships faced by border residents.

During the executive committee meeting, the organisation also paid flowing tribute to U Tirot Sing Syiem, the Syiem of Hima Nongkhlaw, on his 190th death anniversary.