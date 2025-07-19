Govt directs unrecognised schools to register within 6 months or face closure

SHILLONG, July 18: The state government has directed over 500 unrecognised schools operating in the state to obtain formal recognition within six months, in compliance with the provisions of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009, an official said on Friday.

An official notification mandates that all schools functioning without formal recognition must submit their application in Form 1 to their respective District School Education Officers (DSEOs).

“Failure to obtain recognition within the stipulated time frame shall result in the closure of the school, and it shall not be permitted to continue operations thereafter,” the notification stated.

No permissions will be granted to open new schools without prior consent from the government, the official said.

According to the latest UDISE+ data for 2023-24, Meghalaya has 7,779 government schools.

In total, the state has 14,601 schools across all types, including government, aided and private institutions. (PTI)