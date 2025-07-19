Meghalaya, Assam panels to push for cleaner air in Byrnihat

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 18: The Meghalaya Assembly’s Environment Committee is preparing to engage with its Assam counterpart as concerns mount over rising air pollution levels in Byrnihat and nearby areas.

Nongpoh MLA and committee member Mayralborn Syiem said the source of the pollution must be identified and rectified without delay, calling it a serious public health issue.

“We need to rectify and try to find out whether this pollution is coming from the factories within Meghalaya or in Assam, or whether there are other sources of pollution,” he said.

He said that the Meghalaya government is committed to addressing the issue at the highest level.

“The government is firm. The Chief Minister stated on the floor of the House, saying that the government will leave no stone unturned to address the issue of pollution,” he added.

Describing the situation as a “contagious issue” needing attention, Syiem said he has discussed the matter with the chairman of the Environment Committee.

He said the committee will soon reach out to Assam officials to ensure coordinated action.

“In due course of time, we are going to meet our counterpart in Assam to ensure that the air we breathe in Byrnihat and surrounding areas is cleaner,” he said.

Calling it a “huge concern,” Syiem expressed hope that through mutual cooperation and timely intervention, the air quality in the border region will be restored and protected.