Saturday, July 19, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya, Assam panels to push for cleaner air in Byrnihat

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 18: The Meghalaya Assembly’s Environment Committee is preparing to engage with its Assam counterpart as concerns mount over rising air pollution levels in Byrnihat and nearby areas.
Nongpoh MLA and committee member Mayralborn Syiem said the source of the pollution must be identified and rectified without delay, calling it a serious public health issue.
“We need to rectify and try to find out whether this pollution is coming from the factories within Meghalaya or in Assam, or whether there are other sources of pollution,” he said.
He said that the Meghalaya government is committed to addressing the issue at the highest level.
“The government is firm. The Chief Minister stated on the floor of the House, saying that the government will leave no stone unturned to address the issue of pollution,” he added.
Describing the situation as a “contagious issue” needing attention, Syiem said he has discussed the matter with the chairman of the Environment Committee.
He said the committee will soon reach out to Assam officials to ensure coordinated action.
“In due course of time, we are going to meet our counterpart in Assam to ensure that the air we breathe in Byrnihat and surrounding areas is cleaner,” he said.
Calling it a “huge concern,” Syiem expressed hope that through mutual cooperation and timely intervention, the air quality in the border region will be restored and protected.

Previous article
Union MoS urges M’laya to leverage ‘Look NE’ for devp
Next article
Assam polls likely to delay border talks
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Home Min Tynsong pushes for stronger MRSSA in state

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 18: Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Friday said Meghalaya urgently needs a robust...
MEGHALAYA

Bomb scare in city leads to seizure of cannabis

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 18: An abandoned bag at Polo Market on Friday afternoon caused panic among the...
MEGHALAYA

KHADC to examine VPP complaint

Allegations of award of protected forest land to some MLAs By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 18: The KHADC’s Chief Executive...
MEGHALAYA

Govt directs unrecognised schools to register within 6 months or face closure

SHILLONG, July 18: The state government has directed over 500 unrecognised schools operating in the state to obtain...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Home Min Tynsong pushes for stronger MRSSA in state

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 18: Deputy Chief Minister Prestone...

Bomb scare in city leads to seizure of cannabis

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 18: An abandoned bag at...

KHADC to examine VPP complaint

MEGHALAYA 0
Allegations of award of protected forest land to some...
Load more

Popular news

Home Min Tynsong pushes for stronger MRSSA in state

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 18: Deputy Chief Minister Prestone...

Bomb scare in city leads to seizure of cannabis

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 18: An abandoned bag at...

KHADC to examine VPP complaint

MEGHALAYA 0
Allegations of award of protected forest land to some...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge