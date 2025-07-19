Bomb scare in city leads to seizure of cannabis

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 18: An abandoned bag at Polo Market on Friday afternoon caused panic among the public.

The police cordoned off the area after a black bag was found abandoned at Polo Market at around 2 pm.

A man identified as Nijimu Fithu (24), resident of Kenuozou Colony, Kohima Sadar, Nagaland, arrived at the scene and claimed ownership of the bag.

Despite his claim, the Bomb Disposal Team followed standard safety protocols and carried out a thorough examination of the bag to rule out any potential threat.

During the inspection, the team found several packages inside the bag, suspected to contain ganja.

Accordingly, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) was alerted for further necessary action as per the law.

The ANTF arrested Fithu in connection with the seizure.