KHADC to examine VPP complaint

Allegations of award of protected forest land to some MLAs

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 18: The KHADC’s Chief Executive Member (CEM), Shemborlang Rynjah, has confirmed that he received a letter from the Voice of the People Party (VPP), seeking an inquiry into alleged encroachments and unauthorised activities inside the Law Mawpat Adong forest.

“I received the letter today morning. I will first need to study the matter before commenting on it,” he said on Friday.

Rynjah is in charge of the Forest Department in the KHADC.

Urging the KHADC to investigate the matter, the VPP called upon the CEM to clarify whether it was aware of such developments. It underscored the “disturbing and unlawful alterations” in the protected forest area jointly declared as Law Adong by the KHADC and the Hima Mylliem on May 22, 2014.

The demand followed a field visit by VPP president Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit and senior party leaders on July 15, during which they reportedly uncovered signs of widespread violations.

These included alleged illegal land transfers to private individuals and elected representatives, the disappearance of the original foundation stone erected to mark the forest’s protected status, and the construction of a road cutting through the area towards New Shillong.

The VPP claimed that no boundary fencing or visible protective measures were in place, and alleged that portions of the forest land had been allotted to the Public Health Engineering department without public knowledge or consent.

“If the council is unaware of these activities,” the letter stated, “we urge you to urgently seek clarification from the Syiem of Hima Mylliem and ensure that the original intent to preserve the forest as Law Adong is upheld in full.”

Stressing the environmental and community importance of preserving the forest, the party warned that the continued degradation of Law Mawpat would endanger local biodiversity, including bird species already threatened by deforestation in and around Shillong. It further argued that such protected community forests could serve as key ecotourism assets and income sources for residents, if managed properly.

The VPP also reminded KHADC of the wider recognition and reverence afforded to sacred groves and Law Adong forests across Meghalaya, adding that preserving them is essential not only for cultural and ecological reasons but also for the long-term economic health of the region.