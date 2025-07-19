Home Min Tynsong pushes for stronger MRSSA in state

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 18: Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Friday said Meghalaya urgently needs a robust state-level mechanism to curb rising infiltration of Bangladeshi nationals into the state.

He stressed that either the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA) should be strengthened or a new law should be enacted to effectively address the problem.

“We have a national Act (Infiltration of Illegal Immigrants Prevention, Identification and Deportation Act). It is under the purview of central government agencies,” Tynsong told the media.

He cited that Meghalaya shares a 443-km porous border with Bangladesh which is vulnerable in nature. He disclosed that the government is actively considering legal measures to supplement the central framework.

“We are seriously thinking of strengthening and revisiting the MRSSA. We can even enact a new law. I personally think it is important and very urgent, as we need some mechanism and not just be dependent on central laws. That way, we can plug the loopholes wherever necessary,” he said.

When it was pointed out to him that there have been several instances where pressure groups and the Border Security Force (BSF) intercepted infiltrators but little is known about the state government’s role in such efforts, Tynsong said protocol is followed once arrests are made.

He said the infiltrators are sometimes nabbed by the BSF and sometimes, by the police, and the moment the arrests are made, central laws apply and deportation needs to be carried out according to the Act and rules.

Asked about data, he said he did not have it at hand but assured that the government is doing its best to address the issue.

He noted that infiltration from Bangladesh is not limited to Meghalaya. “Infiltration from Bangladesh is not taking place through Meghalaya alone but also West Bengal, Assam, etc,” he said.

His remarks come amid growing concerns over illegal migration of people from Bangladesh following political developments in the neighbouring country. Recent reports indicate that several states have ramped up verification drives and deportation efforts.

Chhattisgarh is conducting a systematic verification of suspected illegal immigrants. Similarly, Assam, which shares a long border with Bangladesh, has also intensified its crackdown on the immigrants, earning praise from people for the proactive approach.