Saturday, July 19, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Union MoS urges M’laya to leverage ‘Look NE’ for devp

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 18: Union Minister of State for Cooperation, Krishan Pal Gurjar, has urged Meghalaya to continue leveraging the Government of India’s “Look Northeast” policy for sustained development.
He commended East Khasi Hills for its remarkable performance in implementing centrally sponsored schemes (CSS).
Gurjar acknowledged challenges in land acquisition due to hilly terrain, forest cover, and community ownership for critical infrastructure projects like airports and railways in Meghalaya. He called for environmental sensitivity and local participation in development.
Under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, the Northeast has seen a significant decline in violence and insurgency, stronger financial support from the Centre, and increased ministerial outreach over the years, he said.
Gurjar called for transforming Khasi Hills into a model of development and congratulated everyone involved in the process.
During his visit, Gurjar conducted a review of various CSS under the Ministry of Cooperation, the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), and other central ministries. He held review meetings with officials of the state’s Planning and Cooperation Departments, assessing the implementation of key schemes in East Khasi Hills.
He also visited the Mawtawar Water Supply Scheme, a significant convergence project between MGNREGS and the PHE Department.

