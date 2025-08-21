Call to make labour clearance certificate must for non-Khasis

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 20: The Synjuk ki Sengbhalang of Sohra Region (SKSSR)—a conglomeration of several pressure groups—has urged the KHADC to make it mandatory for all non-Khasi labourers working within its jurisdiction to obtain a Labour Clearance Certificate (LCC) from the Council.

The federation, comprising HNYF, HYC, FKJGP, HANM, UHM, and CRYF, met with KHADC Executive Member (EM) in charge of Labour, Winston Tony Lyngdoh, to express concerns over non-Khasi labourers working in the Sohra area with only state government-issued Labour Licence.

“We fail to understand how the state government can issue work permits without the required LCC from the KHADC, especially since the areas in Sohra falls under the Sixth Schedule and is within the jurisdiction of the Council,” SKSSR vice chairman Banjop Khongwir said after the meeting.

Khongwir stated that the Synjuk is committed to identifying and evicting illegal immigrants. During an inspection conducted by the group at the NIT campus in Saitsohpen, Sohra, on August 16, it was found that most of the labourers possessed only work permits and lacked documentation issued by the District Council. He also alleged that the police interrupted the inspection at NIT, raising concerns about whether authorities were shielding undocumented workers.

Following the incident, the police proposed a joint inspection involving the District Council and the state Labour Department, scheduled for August 18. However, due to staff shortages, KHADC officials were unable to participate. “By the time of the August 18 inspection, most of the non-local workers had already vacated the premises,” Khongwir said.

He said the Synjuk has requested the Officer in Charge (OC) of Sohra Police Station to obtain a list of those workers who fled to ensure they are not employed elsewhere, as they appeared to lack proper documentation.

Khongwir emphasised that all non-Khasi workers within KHADC areas must possess an LCC, which is issued after thorough verification of documents such as EPIC (voter ID), Aadhaar card, police verification, PAN card, and supporting village documents.

“At present, many non-Khasi labourers are entering the region with just a Labour License issued by the state government, which can be obtained easily online without any stringent verification. This raises serious concerns about the authenticity of the applicants,” he said.

The Synjuk has also appealed to the state government to halt the issuance of such Labour Licenses to non-locals, particularly when local residents are equally capable of performing the required jobs.

During the meeting, the Synjuk urged the KHADC to instruct village authorities that any upcoming project within their jurisdiction must first be vetted and approved by local traditional heads.

Khongwir This would ensure transparency and provide locals the opportunity to benefit from employment related to such projects.

“Sohra remains under the jurisdiction of the KHADC, yet non-Khasi labourers are working here without the LCCs from the KHADC,” Khongwir said.