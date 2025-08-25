Monday, August 25, 2025
Manipur Guv Bhalla takes additional gubernatorial charge of Nagaland

By: Agencies

Date:

Kohima, Aug 25: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla took oath as the 22nd Governor of Nagaland here on Monday. Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar administered the oath of office and secrecy to Governor Bhalla in a simple ceremony at Raj Bhavan.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, his Cabinet colleagues, and top security, civil and military officials were present in the ceremony, conducted by Chief Secretary Sentiyanger Imchen. The Chief Minister congratulated Bhalla for taking over the charge as Nagaland Governor.

In a post in his X account, CM Rio said, “Congratulations, Ajay Bhalla Ji, on being sworn in as the Governor of Nagaland. We look forward to your leadership and guidance in advancing the state’s development and progress. Wishing you a successful and an impactful tenure in service to the people.”

Bhalla was given additional charge of Nagaland Governor by President Droupadi Murmu on August 16, a day after the death of Nagaland Governor La. Ganesan on August 15 at a Chennai hospital at the age of 80.

Born on November 26, 1960, Bhalla is a retired Indian bureaucrat and an Indian Administrative Service officer of the 1984 batch belonging to the Assam-Meghalaya cadre. He hails from Jalandhar, Punjab.

He previously served as the Home Secretary for nearly five years until August 22, 2024, and was appointed as Governor of Manipur on December 24, 2024. Bhalla arrived at Dimapur airport on August 23 to take the gubernatorial charge of Nagaland.

Sitting Nagaland Governor La. Ganesan who died on August 15, had been undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Chennai for a serious head injury sustained after a fall at his residence at T. Nagar on August 8.

A veteran BJP leader from Tamil Nadu with a strong RSS background, La. Ganesan had served as Governor of Manipur, West Bengal, and Nagaland between 2021 and 2025. Ganesan was appointed the 21st governor of Nagaland on February 12, 2023, and he assumed office on February 20 that year. Nagaland Chief Minister earlier said that La. Ganesan worked tirelessly to strengthen the bonds of unity and promote development in the state.

IANS

