SHILLONG: On Wednesday, first Semi-Final Match of the NEHU Inter College Football (Women) Tournament 2019 was played between Shillong College v/s Synod College. In normal time, none of the team were able to score a goal. In tie breaker Shillong College defeated Synod College by 4-3. In the second Semi-Final Match , played between Lady Keane College v/s Kiang Nangbah Govt. College, in normal time score was level by 1-1. In tie breaker Lady Keane College defeated Kiang Nangbah Govt. College by 4-2. On Thursday, the final match of the tournament will be played between Lady Keane College versus Shillong College at 10.30 am.