GSU unhappy over school principal appointment

TURA: The Garo Students’ Union (GSU), Western Zone North, Dadenggre has expressed resentment over the recent order promoting former Dadenggre SDSEO as the Principal of Dadenggre Puri Government Higher secondary School.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the union raised questions over her performance as the SDSEO and has urged the government to revoke the order immediately.

“She should be posted somewhere else and not in Dadenggre. We will be compelled to take up democratic agitation if our demands are not fulfilled,” GSU Publicity secretary, Dimbert Sangma said.