Drugs seized from juveniles in Tura

TURA: Tura police have recovered small amounts of illegal drugs from several under aged persons in two separate raids conducted this week.

Acting on a tip off, a police team on September 25 conducted a raid on a house in one locality and recovered a small amount of suspected heroin from a juvenile. On the same day, after getting information of three other juveniles consuming and supplying psychotropic substances, another raid was conducted on the house of one of the juveniles where drugs were recovered from his room. West Garo Hills Superintendent of Police (SP), M G R Kumar informed that investigation is on and all necessary formalities were being taken.