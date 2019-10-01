Grace tops crorepati list

SHILLONG: Independent MDC Grace Kharpuri has movable assets worth Rs 2,09,06,456 whereas her husband Donkupar Massar has movable assets worth Rs 10,17,09,786.

Kharpuri has bank accounts in the Meghalaya Rural Bank, ICICI Bank, two accounts in UCO Bank including FD, an account in HDFC Bank and three SBI accounts.

She owns a Fortuner, a Brezza, a gold necklace weighing 4 tolas, 5 gold rings each weighing half a tola and two gold bangles weighing 2 tolas each.

Massar has bank accounts in two ICICI Bank branches, SBI, UCO Bank including FD and joint accounts, and two HDFC Bank accounts. He owns a Bolero, Gypsy, Grand i10 and two scooters.

Kharpuri has immovable assets worth approximately Rs 4,84,50,000 while Massar’s immovable assets are worth Rs 7,11,13,200. Kharpuri owns about 4048 sq ft of non-agricultural land at Dong Shaneng in Umpling valued around Rs 31,50,000.

Massar owns 57,915 sq ft of non-agricultural land in Umtung village, Ri-Bhoi valued at Rs 75,00,000 and 75,000 sq ft of land in Laitmynrieng, East Khasi Hills valued around Rs 10,00,000.

Massar also has a commercial building at Dong Kadiang in Nongmynsong and an RCC building in Nongmynsong.

The couple also owns a home at Upper New Colony in Laitumkhrah.

Kharpuri owns land at Professor’s Colony in Kharmalki while Massar has a single storey RCC building at Wah-U-Shiaw, Rangthylliang, Nongshken in Dewsawpathaw village.

Kharpuri described herself as an MDC while Massar listed his profession as a businessman.

Kharpuri completed her BA from Lady Keane College in 1988.

Other candidates

Meanwhile, Congress candidate Batyngshain Ryngnga has movable assets worth Rs 56,71,399 and has accounts in three SBI branches and one tola of gold including Rs 1,20,000.

He also owns non-agricultural land in Majai, Shella with an approximate value of Rs 12,00,000.He listed his profession as a businessman and his educational qualification as having completed his SSLC in 2006. He vehicles alone are worth Rs 47,00,000.

BJP candidate Joshua Warjri has Rs 11,68,434 with accounts in three bank branches and two vehicles worth Rs 9,00,000.

His wife has movable assets worth Rs 25,36, 000.

Warjri has not listed the details concerning his immovable assets whereas his wife has listed her immovable assets as being worth a total of Rs 45,00,000.

Warjri listed his occupation as a businessman whereas his spouse listed herself as a housewife.

He has completed his ninth standard.

People’s Democratic Front (PDF) candidate Mosjo Wanswett has movable assets worth Rs 12,52,150 including a wrist watch worth Rs 4000.

His total liabilities are Rs 1,13,944.

He listed his profession as being self-employed and completed his BA in 1984.

He owns a Grand i10 and Maruti 800 and have accounts in four bank branches.