Push for eco-friendly puja celebration

SHILLONG: Keeping in tune with the demands of time, the Central Puja Committee (CPC) is going all out to ensure that the upcoming Durga puja celebrations in the state are as environment-friendly as possible.

The CPC has issued advisories to all 242 committees across the state to abstain from using plastic in any form, type and microns and instead go for bio-degradable products made of earth, paper, leaves etc.

Apart from eco-friendly idols, the CPC has also asked to avoid chemical paints, use eco-friendly decorative items, less energy-consuming lighting, use of public transport and recycling and depositing all flexes and banners after the celebrations are over as initiatives towards a cleaner environment.

CPC president Naba Bhattacharjee while speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, said, “It has always been the endeavour of the committee to make the celebrations as environment-friendly as possible and this year also we have taken various initiatives towards that end with the main focus on avoiding the use of plastic in any form.

Bhattacharjee pointed out that plaster of paris used for making idols pollutes the water and does not dissolve easily. The CPC has been insisting on eco-friendly clay idols and natural colours like dyes made from flowers.

Stating that the puja pandals mostly use non-degradable thermocol and plastic for decorations, Bhattacharjee said, “Decorations need to be limited to paper products and other degradable items including bamboo and bamboo reeds. Paper packets and rangolis and diyas need to be given more prominence”.

On immersion of the idols in the Wahmukhrah river at Polo, Bhattacharjee said that the CPC has for years ensured that the river is cleaned 500 metres in its downstream and upstream and traps are placed to prevent the idols from washing away.

Informing that they wanted to use the dip-and-take formula from this year, he, however, said they will have to stick to the old way of cleaning as cranes could not be placed to dip and bring the idols out of the water due to space constraints.

He further appealed to all the puja committees to refrain from immersing the idols in any water body other than those designated. Stating that banners and flexes which are synthetic, polyester and nylon- based are harmful to the environment, Bhattacharjee said that after the immersion all puja committees have been directed to deposit these at the immersion ghat between 11 am and 5 pm. These will then be handed over to an NGO which will take these to remote villages for use as material for shelter for livestock or additional roofing for houses.

“Every year there is a competition among the puja committees to bag the coveted cleanliness trophy which will be declared during the valedictory function,” he said.

In addition, the CPC has also planned a series of cultural programmes and events during the festive season.