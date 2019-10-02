Reusable bags to fight plastic menace launched in Ampati

TURA: Taking its first strides in the fight against plastic menace, the South West Garo Hills district has launched its first batch of reusable carry bags to the pollutant plastic bags which has been the biggest contributor to global pollution.

The launch of the eco-friendly bags on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi was a befitting tribune to the father of the nation.

The handmade reusable carry bags would now replace the plastic bags which have for years been used by commuters to carry their grocery and other items.

The bags have been manufactured by the School of Livelihood and Rural Development (SLRD) under the initiative of the Meghalaya Government.

Launching of reusable carry bags to replace plastic bags, cycle Rally, mass cleaning drive and street plays on cleanliness and sanitation marked the commemoration of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in South West Garo Hills on Wednesday.

The rally, which was flagged off by the Additional Deputy Commissioner and Project Director of DRDA, Mr S.C. Laloo from Betasing Block playground was participated by hundreds of boys and girls on their bicycles. The rally was spearheaded by the Swachhgrahis of Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen), Ampati and culminated at Ampati Mini Stadium.

The Local MLA, Mrs Miani D.Shira, also participated in the rally held at Ampati.

As the rallyists assembled at Ampati Mini Stadium,ADC Laloo informed the gathering about the complete ban on use of plastic bags with immediate effect.

“As a mark of respect to our Father of the Nation, from today onwards let us make a pledge to avoid use of plastics in any form, in schools, offices and public places and make our homes, our district and our state plastic free”, he told the gathering.

Later, the SBM-G swachhgrahis presented street plays at Ampati weekly market place before the shoppers and general audience.