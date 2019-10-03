Indian-origin all-rounder debuts for South Africa

Visakhapatnam: Batting all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy on Wednesday realised his dream of playing international cricket for South Africa and he could not be happier that his debut is against the country of his origin: India.

Though his family moved to South Africa from Tamil Nadu generations ago, the 25-year-old from Durban is no stranger to India, having toured here with South Africa A last year. He has been born and brought up in South Africa but says they are like “any other South Indian family” back home.

“Our roots are from Chennai. I have still got family in Nagapattinam. Many generations have passed through but the Indian connect is very much there and our culture is very much Indian,” Muthusamy told PTI ahead of the first Test. “My parents were ecstatic when they found out about my selection (for South Africa) and my debut tour against India makes it even more special.” Talking about his Indian lineage, Muthusamy said: “I do yoga back home in Durban which has the largest Indian population in South Africa. We visit temples regularly and some of my family even speaks Tamil. Unfortunately I don’t but I am slowly starting to learn the language.”

With Keshav Maharaj, another South Africa cricketer of Indian origin, and Dane Piedt certain to feature in the eleven as the specialist spinners. (PTI)