Obesity aggravates major leading causes of death: Study

A new study reveals that people suffering from obesity have a greater risk of death from non-communicable diseases, but the risk of certain diseases differs for men and women.

People who carry around unhealthy amounts of weight do not just have heart disease and diabetes to worry about. Obesity is implicated in two-thirds of the leading causes of death from non-communicable diseases worldwide and the risk of certain diseases differs for men and women.

As rates of obesity continue to grow worldwide, scientists have begun to suspect that excess weight might lead to or exacerbate other causes of death besides heart disease and type-2 diabetes.

To identify additional causes of death made worse by obesity, researchers performed an analysis exploring cause-and-effect relationships using genetic data and three measures of obesity from 228,466 women and 195,041 men.

Their analysis showed that obesity contributes to a laundry list of health problems including coronary artery disease, type 1 and 2 diabetes, stroke, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, chronic liver disease, and kidney failure.

While obesity causes type 2-diabetes in both women and men, women experienced a higher risk of type 2-diabetes as compared to men, while men faced a greater risk of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and chronic kidney disease. (ANI)