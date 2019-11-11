Vaiphei to head state human rights panel

SHILLONG: The government has decided to appoint T. Vaiphei, former chief justice of Tripura High Court as the chairman of Meghalaya Human Rights Commission. An official source said that the process was on to appoint Vaiphei as the chairman of the commission.

After his retirement in February last year, Vaiphei was appointed as the chairperson of Assam Human Rights Commission.

The Meghalaya Human Rights Commission is currently headed by acting chairman PJP Hanaman and B Giri, retired District and Sessions Judge as member.

The first chairman of the commission was retired chief justice Aftab H. Saikia.