Pala reiterates Cong stand against CAB

SHILLONG: Shillong MP Vincent Pala has asserted that the Congress will join hands with any group or political party which is against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

Talking to The Shillong Times over the phone on Wednesday, Pala said that he also called a meeting of the MPs on Wednesday and now they are going to move together against the bill.

“We are going to send a memorandum to the Union home minister and prime minister to oppose this bill”, Pala said while adding that he will seek the cooperation of MPs from the Northeastern states.

“I have met several MPs from the North East and they told me to get the papers ready so that we can move together”, Pala said.

He said the Centre was likely to move CAB in Parliament any time.

The Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, had earlier assured Chief Minister Conrad Sangma that he would hold discussions with the stakeholders in Meghalaya on the bill, but so far, there is no word as to when it is going to happen.