Orchid City Rotary club distributes blankets

SHILLONG: The Orchid City Rotary distributed blankets to the villagers of Mawpyrshong village (about 50 km away) from Shillong.

The club distributed blankets to all the households of the village numbering 250. The project also entitled the households to contribute Rs 20 towards the project. This was collected from the villagers, however the same was donated by the Rotary club to the village to add necessary additions to the clothes washing facility built by Orchid City Rotary in 2018.

This way the club created the value for the distribution of the blankets and alsomade the villagers proud of their participation in the project.

Speaking at the programme Judita Syiemllieh, Club Service Project Director, sensitised the members if the community to take pride in whatever they do and to avoid receiving freebies which will be monetised by people with vested interest.

Others who spoke in the programme were B Lawai, Rongbah Shnong, Pradeep Pillai, president of Orchid city Rotary and M Marbaniang the secretary of the Dorbar.