National Milk Day in Shillong

SHILLONG: National Milk Day will be observed on Tuesday with an aim to draw attention to the importance of milk production and milk consumption in the state.

Addressing the press on Monday, Secretary of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department, Manjunath said, “In our state the milk production is 86, 000 tons whereas we need to increase milk production to 2 lakh tons per year to cater to the entire population of the state”.

He pointed out that there is a huge gap in demand and supply of milk in the state in comparison to other states in the country.

Supporting his claim, he said in other states the Dairy sector has many success stories which include the likes of Amul in Gujarat, Sudha milk in Bihar, Nandini milk in Karnakata, Mother Dairy in Delhi closer home is Purabi in Assam which is coming up well.