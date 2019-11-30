Strike balance between fundamental rights and duties: Assam Governor

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi said, “Commemoration of Constitution Day should enable us to combine the ideals of political, social and economic democracy with that of equality and fraternity and bring in perfect balance between Fundamental Rights and Duties. If this is done, we can strengthen the foundation of establishing the India of Mahatma Gandhi’s dream”.

Speaking at a programme organized in view of Constitution Day at Raj Bhavan here on Saturday, Governor Prof. Mukhi said, “On the occasion of 70th anniversary on the adoption of Constitution, we should take a pledge to focus on Fundamental Duties which were inserted in the Constitution of India by 42nd Amendment in 1976 and contribute to nation building”.

Maintaining that Fundamental Rights are justifiable and legally enforceable, he called upon the student community as well as other as well as other informed groups to be united to mobilize the public and generate massive awareness for fundamental duties. “People’s movement is the strongest tool in a democracy. So, in Indian democracy, there should be large scale public mobilisation for generating awareness and moulding public opinion for fulfilling fundamental duties”, the Governor retorted.

Paying rich tributes to the contribution of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar and other members of the Constituent Assembly, the Governor said that the adoption of the Constitution was a milestone in Indian democratic journey. He also observed that over the past seven decades, as the democratic values deepened further, the demand for fundamental rights have also taken a leap.

However, the Governor said that the expansion of the strong rhetoric for rights led the informed citizenry to be steadfast in forging a right balance between fundamental rights and duties, which according to him is a positive sing. The Governor also appealed to the people to develop the scientific temper, humanism and the spirit of inquiry and to protect and improve the natural environment including forests, lakes, rivers and wildlife for an environment worth living for the future generations.

The Governor also said that the picture of a ‘democratic republic’ which the Preamble has given, has also led to the establishment of not only a democratic form of government but also a democratic society, infused with the spirit of ‘justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. This is the greatest virtue of the Constitution of India, Prof. Mukhi added.

The Governor also said that since the Constitution of India, is not a gift of the British Parliament and it is designed by the people of India through their representatives assembled in the Constituent Assembly it is their hard-earned document of the people of India and therefore, should continue to be the guiding light for all of the Indians.