MSL 2019: Roikhih, Kenstar score hat-tricks as Lawbah, Lajong win

Shillong: Roikhihbha Nongtdu and Kenstar Kharshong scored hat-tricks in Group A of the Meghalaya State League 2019 in Jowai on Thursday as Lawbah and Shillong Lajong recorded victories over their respective opponents.

In the morning fixture Lawbah defeated Umrit 6-2 with an extraordinary five goals being scored by Nongtdu (15′, 21′, 25′, 30, 85′). Pyntiplang Wankhar scored the opener in the 12th minute while Khmihlang Thangkhiew scored a brace for Umrit (19′, 90’+2). Nongtdu now has 11 goals in all and is the tournament’s top scorer.

Lawbah now have nine points from four games and retain their outside chance of qualifying for the semifinals, though they will need to beat Lumniwar on Saturday and hope that Lajong are upset by Umrit.

In the afternoon SPL champion Shillong Lajong took an 11th minute lead via a penalty by Kharshong but then added three more goals in the second half through captain Kharshong (53′, 71′) and Freestar Kharbangar (70′) to win 4-0 against Royal FC.

Today’s fixtures:

Group B (Khliehriat) – Jalaphet Bri-Sumer vs Sutnga (10:30am); Iatyllilang Lumsehkot vs Umladkhur (1:30pm)

Group C (Mawkyrwat) – Madan Bynther vs Khliehmawlieh Youth Club (10:30am); Rangdajied United vs Nondaju Seng Samla (1:30pm)

Group D (Resubelpara) – Niaw Wasa vs Garo Warriors (10:30am); Druma Sandruma vs Resu Conventus (1:30pm)