Night curfew clamped in Guwahati city

GUWAHATI: Curfew has been clamped in Guwahati city from 6-15 PM on Wednesday to 7 AM on Thursday as the situation turned for the worse in the city in view of the raging protest against Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB).

A police source informed that the situation is volatile in G S Road, R G Baruah Road, Ganeshgui and Dispur areas of the city. Some incidents of arson have been reported from some areas of the city where police and paramilitary force personnel have been deployed heavily.