AASU demands unconditional repeal of CAA

10-hour mass hunger strike

Guwahati : Large number of people gathered at Chanmari field in Guwahati city on Friday to take part in the 10-hour mass hunger strike against Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) under the leader of All Assam Student’s Union (AASU.

Demanding unconditional repeal of CAA , AASU advisor Sumujal Bhathacharya stated that the non-violence agitation will continue till CAA is withdrawn adding that legal battle against it will also continue simultaneously.

The AASU has announced mass situation protests against the CAA at all the district head quarters in the state on December 16,17 and 18.

Meanwhile situation remained tense but under control in agitation hit Guwahati city and the rest of the district in Brahmaputra valley Assam.

The indefinite curfew was relaxed on Friday for 7 hours from 6 am. AASU has warned the government resorting to use of force against peaceful protesters even as it raise alarm over the design hatched by a third force to malign the non-violence mass agitation against CAA.