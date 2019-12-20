Normalcy limps back to Shillong, internet restored

SHILLONG: After one full week of agitations and protests, Shillong is now finally limping back to normalcy as shops once again remained open for entire day in areas like Police Bazar and Iewduh.

East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, Matsiewdor War Nongbri said that the situation was completely normal on Friday and administration was contemplating to fully relax the curfew from Sunday.

Currently, curfew is being implemented in different parts of the town from 9 pm while there is a strong presence of police personnel in some areas of the city.

Meanwhile, the restriction on internet was also lifted by the State Government on Friday evening. The restriction was imposed after the city had witnessed instances of violence last week.

However, earlier in the day, large number of people came out for their shopping as Christmas is just few days away and the roads in the city were full with vehicle as people wanted to reach their homes before the onset of curfew.

A visit to Police Bazar in the evening showed that all the shops and other activities continued normally though the crowd was very less.

The Shillong city in the last one week witnessed a series of anti-CAA and pro ILP agitation.

The city and other parts of the state also witnessed several instances of torching of vehicles, ransacking of shops and assault on people.

As the city was under the grip of curfew, many tourists also had left the city.

Some hoteliers informed tourists trickled in on Friday and they were hopfull that the flow of tourists’ flow would improve before Christmas.

The situation in the city turned normal only after Meghalaya Assembly had passed a resolution to urge the Centre to implement Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the state. There had been pressure on the state Government from different NGOs to adopt such a resolution in the Assembly.