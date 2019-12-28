Decision on ILP delegation in January

SHILLONG: With the state on holiday mode till January 1, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma may lead the delegation to take up the ILP resolution with the Centre only in the new year.

Sources said on Friday that though Union Home Minister Amit Shah had asked the chief minister to come after Christmas, the MDA government is yet to take any decision on the date.

Besides the MDA coalition partners, the delegation may also include members from the Opposition Congress, sources added.