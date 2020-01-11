Blow to Danggo’s bypoll dream

Mawkyrwat: Dealing a major blow to MM Danggo’s political aspirations, the Congress party on Friday clarified that the five-time MLA from Ranikor and senior NPP leader will not contest the bypoll to the vacant KHADC seat of Ranikor and will extend support to the party candidate.

Youth Organiser of the Congress Ranikor Constituency, Vincent T. Sangma said, “MM Danggo has decided not to contest the upcoming MDC bypoll from Ranikor. However, he will be supporting the ‘common candidate’ selected by the Congress and the Danggo team.”

Sangma also claimed that Danggo along with all the NPP leaders from Ranikor will resign from their party by January 15 and will rejoin the Congress.

On the other hand, a Congress source informed that the party may choose Jotin Khardewsaw, a NPP leader from Ranikor and close aide of Danggo, as the party candidate for the upcoming council bypoll from Ranikor. “It has not been finalised yet, but the ticket will be given to Jotin,” the source added.

NPP members not rejoining Congress

Danggo suffered another jolt when several top NPP leaders including the district president and former party candidate in the last council election, Kitborlang Nongrem, and general secretary, Nelbi T. Sangma, chose not to accompany him to the Congress camp.

Refuting claims that they would resign from the NPP, Nongrem and Sangma said they had no reason to leave the NPP since the party has fulfilled the aspirations of the people of Ranikor area by gifting them the civil sub-division.

Nongrem and Sangma also claimed that no meeting was called to discuss the resignation issue. “Even if there is a decision (by Danggo and some NPP leaders), we will not follow them but will stick with the NPP,” they said.

The two NPP leaders also refuted claims that Danggo had decided to leave the NPP because he was ignored and did not get the respect from the NPP leaders as a senior politician.