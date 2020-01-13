Green committee orders Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to mine tragedy victims

SHILLONG: The NGT-appointed committee headed by BP Katakey has recommended release of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of each of the labourers who were killed while working in any illegal rat-hole coal mining in Meghalaya, including those who died in the illegal rat-hole mine at Ksan village in East Jaintia Hill district in December, 2018.

Besides, the government will disburse Rs 2 lakh each to those who sustained serious injuries while working in any illegal rat-hole coal mine in Meghalaya.

The order is also applicable to workers who were killed or injured in South Garo Hills district in 2012.

The Committee is of the view that Rs 5 lakh may be disbursed from the Meghalaya Environment Protection and Restoration Fund.

The compensation is in addition to Rs 1 lakh as ex-gratia already provided by the state government to the next of kin of each of the miners killed at Ksan mine; Rs 2 lakh has also been disbursed from the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund.

As per the recommendation, the state government shall, within a month, formulate a simple procedure for verification of the claims for ex-gratia from the labourers who received injuries and also from the next-of kin of those who were killed while working in such mines. Such procedure may contain adequate safeguards to detect, deter and reject false claims, the Committee said.

According to the panel, Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board and Central Pollution Control Board will implement the action plan prepared by the panel with modification wherever required and submit periodical report.